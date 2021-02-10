Dillon had 46 carries for 242 yards and two touchdowns and two receptions for 21 yards over 11 appearances in his 2020 rookie season

Dillon played a bit role for most of the season and missed five games following a positive test for COVID-19. However, the 2020 second-rounder averaged a healthy 5.3 YPC over the course of the season, and he shined in his one extended opportunity, tallying 124 yards and two scores on the ground in the Packers' Week 16 victory over the Titans. It will be tough to determine Dillon's 2021 role without knowing if free agents Aaron Jones and/or Jamaal Williams will return to Green Bay, but if neither comes back, Dillon will presumably find himself atop the depth chart -- a spot that has been rather fantasy-friendly since Matt LaFleur arrived in town.