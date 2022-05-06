Dillon (ribs) and Aaron Jones could split the work "50-50" in the Packers' backfield in 2022, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic suggests.

Jones played 52 percent of the snaps to Dillon's 43 percent in 2021, but with Dillon ascending, Schneidman believes those numbers will be even closer in the season ahead. Dillon's 2021 campaign was cut a couple quarters short by a broken rib, but no issues have been reported since, so he should be ready to go when the Packers begin offseason team activities later this month.