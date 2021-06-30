Dillon is set to step into the backup job behind Aaron Jones this season, and Dillon believes he and Jones "can be the best running back tandem in the NFL," according to SI.com.

Dillon served as the Packers' third running back behind Jones and Jamaal Williams in his 2020 rookie season, but with Williams moving on to Detroit over the offseason, he is set to be the No. 2 back in Year 2. Dillon ran the ball just 46 times last season, but he averaged an impressive 5.3 YPC, and in the one game he received more than a handful of carries he put up 124 yards and two scores on 21 attempts. Dillon will need to produce on a consistent basis in order to put the Packers' backfield in the conversation for "best in the league," but he should get ample opportunities to do so, as he figures to assume the bulk of the 10.6 touches Williams averaged on a per-game basis after Matt LaFleur took over as head coach.