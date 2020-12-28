Dillon rushed 21 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-14 win over the Titans.

Dillon turned in the surprise performance of Week 16 (and possibly the season) when he more than doubled his total yardage for the year in one fell swoop. Jamaal Williams (quad) had to sit this one out, opening the door for the Packers' third-string back to burst onto the scene. The blowout nature of Sunday's contest allowed him to receive over 20 touches, but he was involved in the gameplan early and even scored his first touchdown in the first quarter when it was still a one-score game. Dillon was a second-round pick for the Packers in this year's rookie draft, so the team clearly believed in his talent enough to take the Boston College product that high even with a proven workhorse like Aaron Jones under contract. Dillon was averaging 4.8 yards per carry on 24 attempts prior to Sunday's coming out party, so there are flashes of high fantasy upside here. As for the rest of this season, Williams' health and a potentially closer score against the Bears should lead to tempered expectations in Week 17.