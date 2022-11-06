Dillon rushed 11 times for 34 yards and caught two of four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 15-9 win over the Lions.

Dillon's final stat line was nothing to write home about, but the big takeaway from this game was the premature exit of starter Aaron Jones (ankle). The latter left the game in the second half and did not return, leaving Dillon to handle most of Green Bay's rushing duties. Rookie Kylin Hill was the only other back to see action with one carry for seven yards. If Jones is forced to miss time, Dillon's workload should increase heavily, so fantasy managers should monitor the upcoming injury report for Week 10. The 24-year-old was already averaging double-digit touches while producing right around four yards per carry, so an increase in volume and an uptick in targets would elevate Dillon into RB2 territory if he is asked to start against Dallas next Sunday.