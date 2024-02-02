Dillon (thumb/neck) tallied 178 carries for 613 yards and two touchdowns while adding 22 receptions for 223 yards over 15 games in the 2023 season.

Dillon saw action in Green Bay's first 14 games of the season, but a pair of injuries prevented him from playing in two of the team's last four regular-season games as well as both of its postseason contests. Dillon will be a free agent this offseason, and the Packers could try to bring him back. However, after Dillon averaged 5.3 YPC as a rookie, that number dipped each of the last three seasons and bottomed out at 3.4 in 2023; consequently, the team could well opt to go in a different direction.