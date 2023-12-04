Dillon rushed 18 times for 73 yards and caught his lone target for 14 yards in Sunday's 27-19 win over Kansas City.

Dillon got another start in place of the injured Aaron Jones (knee) after being cleared of his own knee issue earlier in the week. The bruising backup produced 87 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches after going for 81 on 17 combined touches in his spot-start against Detroit last week. Dillon would be in line for a similar workload should Jones remain sidelined for next week's matchup against the Giants on Monday Night Football.