Dillon rushed twice for 14 yards and wasn't targeted in Friday's 36-19 preseason win over the Bengals.

Dillon and Aaron Jones both mixed in with Green Bay's other staters on the team's first two drives. Both running backs are ticketed for prominent roles in 2023, as the Packers are likely to lean on the running game to take the pressure off quarterback Jordan Love, who has only one NFL start under his belt. Dillon has scored seven scrimmage touchdowns in each of the past two seasons.