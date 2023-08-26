Dillon took five carries for 24 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks.

The Packers played most of their healthy starters, with Dillon's backfield mate Aaron Jones being the glaring exception. Dillon opened the game with a 14-yard carry, later subbing out for Emmanuel Wilson on the same drive. Dillon's final carry came on the first snap of the second quarter, shortly before QB Jordan Love found WR Christian Watson for a six-yard touchdown. Dillon is one of the better No. 2 backs in the league and should have a significant role behind Jones, per usual, when the Packers travel to Chicago in Week 1.