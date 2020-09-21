Dillon had five carries for 17 yards in Sunday's victory over the Lions.

Dillon did not take a snap on offense until late in Sunday's game, but the Packers gave him a chance to stretch his legs on their final couple drives and he ended up with three more carries than he totaled in Week 1. Dillon is a distant fourth among Packers running backs in snaps played through two weeks, but he has made the most of his opportunities, averaging a respectable 4.4 YPC on his first seven rushing attempts as a pro.