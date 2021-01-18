Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he's "hopeful" Dillon (quadriceps) will be "ready to go" for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Buccaneers, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

LaFleur also said he's unsure whether Dillon will be on the field when the Packers next practice Wednesday, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The rookie running back only handled six carries for 27 yards during the divisional-round win over the Rams before being forced out with a quad injury. Jamaal Williams will stand to handle slightly more reps behind top back Aaron Jones if Dillon isn't ready to face the Buccaneers.