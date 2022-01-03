Dillon rushed 14 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns while catching two of three targets for 20 more yards in Sunday's 37-10 win over the Vikings.

Aaron Jones (13 touches for 106 yards) was more efficient in terms of per-touch production, but Dillon got extended run in the second half and pounded his way to two scores. It was the 2020 second-round pick's second two-score game this season, and he now has seven touchdowns overall. Dillon has worked his way into a "thunder and lightning" timeshare with Jones, staying fantasy-relevant even after his backfield mate returned from injury. The Packers clinched the first seed in the NFC, so it will be interesting to see if they rest any starters against the Lions next week. If Jones does end up resting or playing limited snaps, Dillon would see a huge boost in value in the regular-season finale.