Dillon is slated to lead the Packers backfield for Monday's game in Las Vegas with Aaron Jones (hamstring) inactive, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dillon has operated as Green Bay's lead running back for most of the season due to Jones' lingering hamstring injury, but his production has been lacking, to say the least. Through four contests, Dillon is averaging just 2.7 yards on his 44 carries, hauled in three of five passes for 25 yards and scored no touchdowns. As for the team's RBs not named Dillon, Patrick Taylor and Emanuel Wilson also figure to get some reps Week 5.