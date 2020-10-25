Dillon is slated to serve as the Packers' No. 2 running back behind Jamaal Williams with Aaron Jones (calf) sidelined Sunday in Houston, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

So far this season, Jones has averaged 18.6 touches per game, leaving a significant workload up for grabs. Williams himself boasts 9.2 touches per game and has the most experience among those available out of the backfield, so he's the better bet to lead the unit. Still, the Packers invested a second-round pick in April's draft in Dillon, and he's responded with 13 carries for 65 yards through five contests. Look for Dillon at least to spell Williams and perhaps be featured on a handful of possessions Sunday, with practice squad callup Dexter Williams on hand to pick up the scraps.