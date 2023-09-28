Dillon will be joined by Aaron Jones (hamstring) in the Packers backfield Thursday versus the Lions.

Dillon has operated as Green Bay's No. 1 running back the last two games, but he hasn't been very productive, compiling 26 carries for 88 yards (3.4 YPC) and an eight-yard catch. Even if Jones can't handle his typical workload, his mere presence may hinder Dillon's potential to produce. In the one contest that Jones was available this season, though, Dillon earned two rushes inside the five-yard line Week 1 in Chicago, so any short-yardage reps could yield fantasy utlity Thursday.