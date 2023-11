Dillon rushed nine times for 70 yards and caught one of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Steelers.

Dillon's team-leading rushing output included a career-long scamper of 40 yards. Despite Aaron Jones returning to lead the Packers in touches the past couple weeks, Dillon has now totaled at least 75 scrimmage yards in three of his last five games. He'll strive to continue his solid recent complementary work next Sunday versus the Chargers.