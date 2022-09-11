Dillon rushed 10 times for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Vikings. He also caught five of six targets for 46 yards.

Dillon was Green Bay's most productive offensive player, leading the team in rushes and receiving yards while scoring its only touchdown. Although running mate Aaron Jones topped him with 49 yards on just five carries, Dillon saw the larger workload and was trusted near the goal line. After being stuffed on a fourth-down play at the one during the first half, Dillon rebounded by scoring from two yards in the second half. As the Packers adjust to life without superstar wideout Davante Adams, Dillon and Jones should remain key contributors both on the ground and in the air.