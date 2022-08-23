Dillon isn't expected to play in Green Bay's final preseason game Thursday against Kansas City, with the Packers holding out their top players to prepare for Week 1 at Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Dillon and Aaron Jones will both finish the preseason without playing any snaps. It remains to be seen if the workload split between the two in the regular season is close to 50/50 the way it was after Week 10 last year following Jones' MCL sprain. Dillon had 180 total yards and two TDs in two matchups with Minnesota in 2021, including the game Jones missed (Week 11) due to the aforementioned knee injury.