Dillon (groin) is in line to play Thursday at Detroit, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

With Aaron Jones sidelined for the first of what will likely be a multi-game absence due to a sprained MCL, Dillon's availability is key for the Packers to have a semblance of a rushing attack. However, Dillon himself was listed as limited Monday through Wednesday with a groin injury and received a questionable tag for Week 12 action. Assuming he avoids Green Bay's inactive list Thursday morning, he should be the team's top RB in a healthy group that also includes Patrick Taylor (16 touches this season) and James Robinson (no snaps since Week 13 last year). Since a Week 6 bye, Dillon has averaged a shade under 4.0 yards on his 53 carries, hauled in 13 of 15 passes for 121 yards and scored no touchdowns over the last five games.