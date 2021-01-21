Dillon (quadricep) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Dillon was knocked out of the later stages of the Packers' divisional-round win against the Rams with a quad issue, which so far has resulted in a cap on his practice reps this week. Coach Matt LaFleur told Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette on Monday that he's "hopeful" Dillon will be able to suit up for Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Buccaneers. With two practices under his belt, Dillon is trending in the right direction, but Friday's injury report may give a sense of whether or not that's the case.