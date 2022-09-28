Dillon was limited at Wednesday's practice by a knee injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
This is the first reference of a health concern for Dillon this season, but on a positive note he was able to handle some drills to kick off Week 4 prep. His activity level nonetheless should be monitored closely this week to get a sense of if he's in danger of being limited or even out Sunday against the Patriots. In such a scenario, Aaron Jones would handle the bulk of the backfield reps for the Packers.