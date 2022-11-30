Dillon (quadriceps) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.
Dillon joined fellow running back Aaron Jones (shin/glute) on the injury report to kick off Week 13 prep. The latter has been a regular on reports for four weeks in a row, while former is showing up after enduring an awkward tackle near the end of this past Sunday's loss at Philadelphia. Dillon and Jones have two more sessions this week to put themselves in positions to suit up Sunday at Chicago.
