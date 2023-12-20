Dillon (thumb) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Prior to missing the first game of his four-year career this past Sunday versus the Buccaneers, Dillon was contained to one limited practice Friday in which he was seen wearing a large wrap to protect his broken right thumb. Ultimately, it was determined that ball security was too much of a concern to risk keeping him active for Week 15, and he appears to be in a similar boat as the Packers begin preparations for Week 16. Fellow running back Aaron Jones also had a cap on his reps Wednesday, so the statuses of the pair will need to be watched as Sunday's contest at Carolina approaches.