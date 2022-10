Dillon rushed four times for 15 yards and didn't draw a target in the Packers' 23-21 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

The bruising tailback's disappointing season hit a new low Sunday, as Dillon logged the fewest carries and rushing yards of the campaign. He also wasn't targeted for the second time in three contests, leaving him fantasy outlook notably depressed going into a Week 8 matchup against the Bills on Sunday night.