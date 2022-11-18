Dillon had six carries for 13 yards and one reception for 10 yards in Thursday's 27-17 loss to the Titans.

Dillon played about as many snaps as he is averaging in Thursday's contest, but he wound up finishing with fewer than 10 touches for the third time in seven appearances. Since the start of that stretch he has averaged just 42.3 yards from scrimmage per game and has not found paydirt, so he has provided little assistance for those including him in fantasy lineups.