Dillon rushed the ball six times for 34 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Giants.

Dillon saw a season-low six touches, with Aaron Jones instead racking up 13 carries. Dillon was effective with his limited work, highlighted by gains of 11 and seven yards. Also notable was his lack of involvement as a receiver, as he failed to record a reception or be targeted for the first time in a game this season. Dillon has been a fantasy disappointment through five weeks, tallying only 245 rushing yards, 69 receiving yards and one touchdown.