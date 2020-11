Dillon carried the ball five times for 21 yards and caught his only target for 16 yards in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Vikings.

The 37 scrimmage yards were a career high for the rookie, but for the second straight game Dillon's touches were limited while working behind Jamaal Williams, even with Aaron Jones (calf) sidelined. If Jones is able to return to action in Week 9, Dillon's role could shrink even further.