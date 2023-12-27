Dillon (thumb) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough.

The Packers' backfield duo of Dillon and Aaron Jones (knee/finger) continue to operate with practice restrictions as the team dives into Week 17 prep. In his return from a one-game absence this past Sunday at Carolina, Dillon received 12 snaps on offense, which resulted in seven carries for 12 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Jones had 22 touches for 135 yards from scrimmage on a 52 percent snap share. Assuming both players are able to suit up Sunday in Minnesota, Dillon likely will serve as a distant complementary piece to Jones.