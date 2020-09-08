Dillon is listed third, along with Tyler Ervin, on the unofficial depth chart released by the Packers on Monday night.

Dillon was drafted in the second round of April's draft, but it comes as little surprise that he does not occupy a prominent spot on the depth chart heading into Week 1, as both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams remain on the Packers' roster. Dillon is not likely to be much of a factor in the offense early on, but he is the most powerful of the team's four running backs, so he could be used in short-yardage situations. His role could certainly expand during the season, as he will get more familiar in his surroundings and -- at just shy of 250 pounds -- will not be much fun to try and bring down when winter weather rolls around.