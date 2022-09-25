Dillon rushed 12 times for 32 yards and caught two of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 14-12 win over the Buccaneers.

Dillon's total on the ground closely resembled that of running mate Aaron Jones, who rushed 12 times for 36 yards. Without contributing much in the passing game either, it was Dillon's lowest yardage output of the early campaign. He'll strive to get back on track when the Packers host the Patriots in Week 4.