Dillon gained 28 rushing yards on four carries and caught both his targets for 12 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jets.

With Aaron Jones among the regular-season starters held out by Green Bay on Saturday, Dillon got the start and powered his way to a couple big gains on the Packers' first series before he gave way to Kylin Hill. Dillon is set for a big increase in his workload in his second NFL season, but it would likely take an injury to Jones for him to make a consistent impact.