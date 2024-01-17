Dillon (thumb/neck) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dillon, who was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, thus has one more chance to upgrade his participation level ahead of Saturday's divisional round contest against the 49ers. If Dillon -- who last suited up in Week 17 -- remains sidelined this weekend, Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor would be next up for backfield snaps that don't go to starter Aaron Jones.