Dillon (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Dillon showed up on the Packers' Week 15 injury report Wednesday as a non-participant due to a thumb issue, which he eventually revealed to be a broken right thumb. Ball security thus is the primary concern for his availability, considering he was donning a large wrap on his right hand during his sole limited practice Friday. Now that Green Bay has deemed Dillon inactive Sunday, the team will welcome back Aaron Jones to the backfield for the first time since Week 11, when he suffered an MCL sprain that resulted in three DNPs. Aside from Jones, Patrick Taylor and Kenyan Drake are the Packers' other active running backs.