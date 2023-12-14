Dillon, who didn't practice Thursday, told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he sustained a broken thumb during Monday's loss at the Giants.

Silverstein noted that Dillon was wearing a brace on the thumb, and the running back himself said that he and the Packers need to determine whether playing with the issue will be a hinderance and/or exacerbate things going forward. Dillon will have one more chance this week to mix into drills Friday, at which point the team may make rulings on both him and Aaron Jones, the latter of whom is making his way back from a sprained MCL. Jones' on-field work has been capped the last two weeks, but considering he's actually handled reps while Dillon has not during Week 15 prep, the former seems like the better bet of the two to be available Sunday versus the Buccaneers.