Dillon rushed 15 times for 55 yards and caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Falcons.

Dillon started with Aaron Jones (hamstring) sidelined but only turned in a mediocre performance. The big-bodied tailback's long rush was for just eight yards and he made minimal contribution in the passing game. Along with averaging merely 2.64 yards per carry this season, Dillon has now gone six straight games without topping 4.0 yards per rush dating back to last term. He could return to his backup role if Jones is cleared to play in Week 3 versus the Saints.