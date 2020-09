Dillon did not take the field for an offensive snap in Sunday's victory over the Saints.

Dillon had five carries late in a Week 2 blowout after recording two totes in his first game as a pro, but he did not get even one chance to run the ball Sunday with the Packers relying solely on their three veteran backs. Dillon still has some long-term intrigue, but as things stand he's merely extra depth in the Packers' backfield.