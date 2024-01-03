Dillon (thumb/neck) didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Dillon continues to be listed with the broken right thumb that sidelined him Week 15 against the Buccaneers, but he's now tending to a neck stinger that knocked him out of this past Sunday's game in Minnesota. There's been no indication that his odds to suit up for Sunday's season finale versus the Bears are in peril, but his absence Wednesday was forecast by the fact that he stayed indoors after taking part in the team stretch prior to practice, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dillon's activity level, or lack thereof, the next two days may be telling for his upcoming availability.