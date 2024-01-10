Head coach Matt LaFleur said Dillon (neck/thumb) didn't practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Dillon has yet to log any on-field work since suffering a stinger Week 17 at Minnesota, but he'll have two more chances this week to put himself on a path to play in Sunday's wild-card game in Dallas. Aaron Jones has been dominating the Packers backfield down the stretch, so if Dillon isn't able to suit up this weekend, Patrick Taylor and, to a lesser extent, Emanuel Wilson, would be the candidates to fill in behind Jones.