Dillon (thumb) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Dillon also was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a thumb issue after previously dealing with a groin injury the previous three weeks, when he filled in for Aaron Jones (knee) out of the Packers backfield. This time around, Dillon seems to be in more danger of sitting out Sunday versus the Buccaneers than Jones does after the latter was at least limited Thursday. Friday's injury report may reveal who among the duo enters the weekend with an injury designation.