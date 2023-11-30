Watch Now:

Dillon (groin) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Dillon has been dealing with a groin injury for two weeks running, but he's far more healthy than backfield mate Aaron Jones, who is tending to a sprained MCL and has yet to practice since sustaining the injury Week 11. Prior to last Thursday's game at Detroit, Dillon wasn't listed as more than a limited participant on Packers practice reports but still suited up for the 29-22 win, turning 17 touches into 81 yards from scrimmage. Friday's report will unveil whether or nor Dillon enters this weekend with an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs.

