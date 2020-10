Dillon carried the ball five times for 11 yards in Week 7 against the Texans.

Dillon was expected to get greater opportunity in the absence of Aaron Jones (calf). However, he was out-touched by Jamaal Williams 24-5 and managed just 11 total yards. Given that Jones' absence is expected to be brief, it's likely that Dillon missed the opportunity to command a bigger workload in the offense -- at least for the time being. He and the Packers will take on the Vikings in Week 8.