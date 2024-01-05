Dillon (neck/thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Dillon missed Week 15 with a broken thumb and then suffered a stinger Week 17. It would seem to be the latter injury that's preventing him from playing this week, though it's also worth noting that he hasn't been targeted with a pass in two appearances since he broke his thumb. Dillon's next chance to play will be in the wild-card round if the Packers can beat Chicago without him this Sunday while using Patrick Taylor off the bench behind Aaron Jones.