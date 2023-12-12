Dillon rushed 15 times for 53 yards and secured two of three targets for 25 yards in the Packers' 24-22 loss to the Giants on Monday night.

Dillon drew another start for Aaron Jones (knee) but found running room hard to come by all night, with his longest rush going for only eight yards. The bruising back had an interesting night through the air as well gaining 35 yards on one of his two catches and losing 10 yards on the other. Dillon will presumably be called upon to helm Green Bay's backfield again in Week 15 against the Buccaneers if Jones is still sidelined, despite the fact he's turned in mostly unremarkable results thus far in his chances with the lead role.