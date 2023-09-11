Dillon rushed 13 times for 19 yards and caught two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Bears.

Dillon led Green Bay in touches after running mate Aaron Jones exited during the third quarter with a tweaked hamstring. Despite his workload, though, Dillon failed to make much of an impact, with his contribution paling in comparison to Jones' 127 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 11 touches. Depending on Jones' status, Dillon could be promoted to the Packers' starting tailback position in Week 2 versus the Falcons.