Dillon ran the ball 13 times for 65 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 31-28 win over Dallas.

Aaron Jones (24/138/1) was able to suit up after injuring his ankle last week, which kept Dillon in his usual change-of-pace role Sunday. The 24-year-old has been effective in his role behind Jones this season (4.1 YPC), but the ceiling on his touches and lack of touchdowns (one total) have dampened Dillon's upside in 2022. The bruising backup is still worth rostering for his high floor and potential future value if more touches open up. For now, Dillon is clinging on to flex value heading into a tough matchup against a stingy Titans' run defense this Thursday.