Dillon rushed 15 times for 61 yards and caught both his targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Broncos.

Dillon led the Packers in carries despite teammate Aaron Jones returning to the lineup. Seemingly on a snap count, though, Jones finished with 11 touches for 57 yards. Meanwhile, Dillon paced Green Bay in both rushing and receiving yards, also snapping a nine-game streak with under 4.0 yards per carry dating back to last season. Although Jones' workload could increase in Week 8 versus the Vikings, Dillon's consecutive contests with 75-plus scrimmage yards should keep him firmly in the backfield rotation.