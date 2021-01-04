Dillon played just five snaps on offense and finished Sunday's victory over the Bears with one carry for three yards.

Dillon ran for 124 yards and two scores in Week 16 with fellow running back Jamaal Williams sidelined, and it was thought that his breakout game could help him carve out a bigger role. However, with Williams back and the Packers leaning on Aaron Jones in Week 17, Dillon was an afterthought like he has been for most of the season. The Packers could get Dillon more involved in their first playoff game if the conditions are subpar, but he will be a clear third on the depth chart heading into that contest.