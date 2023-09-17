Dillon is slated to step in as the Packers' lead option out of the backfield Sunday against the Falcons with Aaron Jones (hamstring) listed as questionable for the contest but not expected to play, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

After tweaking his hamstring on a 35-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in the Packers' Week 1 win over the Bears, Jones failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday and is poised to sit out the Week 2 contest. Dillon worked behind Jones in the win in Chicago, mustering just 19 yards on 13 carries while adding two catches for 17 yards on three targets. Despite the poor showing against the Bears, Dillon has been a more respectable performer over his four-year career, averaging 4.2 yards per carry and 8.4 yards per reception. He should have a path to getting 15-plus touches Week 2, potentially making him a useful No. 2 running back or flex option for fantasy managers. Dillon could find more open running room in Atlanta than he did in Chicago since the Falcons will be without one of their top tacklers in middle linebacker Troy Andersen (concussion), who was been ruled out for Sunday's game.