Dillon rushed 10 times for 54 yards and caught his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.

Dillon was able to get back to double-digit touches after failing to do so in two of his last three contests. The plodding back still played second fiddle to Aaron Jones (20 carries for 143 yards), and he also had to leave the game briefly for an ankle injury after he was pulled down awkwardly on the turf. Dillon returned to the game and did not appear to be limited from that point forward, so fantasy managers may have dodged a lengthy absence. The 24-year-old is averaging 4.2 yards per carry despite his inconsistent usage this season, so he should remain rostered in the event his playing time stabilizes. Dillon could still draw flex appeal even with limited touches in a soft matchup against the Lions next Sunday.