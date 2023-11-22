Dillon (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Detroit, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The Packers emerged from Sunday's win against the Chargers with known health concerns at running back after Aaron Jones (knee) and Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) got injured on the same possession. Dillon's appearance on Monday's practice report as limited due to a groin issue thus was a surprise, but he was able to log capped walkthroughs Tuesday and Wednesday and put himself into a position to be available Week 12. If he's confirmed as active about 90 minutes before Thursday's 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff, Dillon likely will be Green Bay's top option out of the backfield, though Patrick Taylor and James Robinson also will be on hand for any RB reps that linger.